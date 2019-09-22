Tax cuts could help India’s 1,000 top listed companies bounty save Rs 37,000 crore: CRISIL Research

The tax rate cuts announced by the government could help 1,000 top listed companies in the country save at least Rs 37,000 crore in taxes this fiscal year.

An analysis by CRISIL Research of nearly 1,000 companies – spread across over 80 sectors covering more than 70 per cent of NSE’s market capitalisation – indicates that effective tax rates had risen over the past five years.

“These companies, including oil and gas, and financial services, account for nearly a third of the tax paid by India Inc,” it said in a release on Sunday.

Of these 1,000 companies, nearly 250 made losses in 2018-19 and did not pay taxes, while nearly 40 per cent of these firms had an effective tax rate of over 30 per cent.

“Our analysis indicates these 1,000 companies could see tax savings of Rs 37,000 crore,” it said, adding a caveat that the savings could also be a tad higher given that the estimates are based on profit before tax for 2018 and 2019 and the agency expects at least five per cent to six per cent growth in revenues and EBIDTA of India Inc this fiscal.

It further said that segments linked to the consumer would benefit the most given higher effective tax rates of over 30 per cent while exports-linked sectors like IT and pharma would benefit the least as they already enjoy low effective tax rates.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on September 20 announced a slew of tax measures for India Inc including reducing the effective tax rate for domestic companies to 25.17, provided they do not take any incentives. For new manufacturing firms, the effective tax rate will be 17.01 per cent inclusive of surcharge and cess.

Meanwhile, the Goods and Services Tax Council had also cut the GST rates for hotel rooms and outdoor catering.

CRISIL Research noted that nearly 55 per cent of the tax paid comes from sectors such as oil and gas, consumer-related, and exports-linked (including IT services, pharmaceuticals, and gems and jewellery). In contrast, construction-linked and investment-linked sectors account for just 10 per cent of the taxes each.