TCL launches new Alcatel TKEE tablets in India

TCL on Tuesday announced the launch of a new series of Alcatel TKEE tablets in India.

The company has launched the Alcatel TKEE MAX and Alcatel TKEE MID as part of the series. The tablets are “specially designed for kids to create an environment for “Learning through play” experience,” TCL said.

The devices come with an inbuilt software Kidomi that curates thousands of pieces of educational content and games, the company said. Both, the TKEE MAX and TKEE MID have been granted international certification TÜV Rheinland - certified Eye Care with eye protection features.

Alcatel TKEE MAX

The Alcatel TKEE MAX comes with a 10-inch display.

The device comes with a reading mode to adjust the screen to black-and-white in response to time and surrounding light for prolonged reading. It also features various alerts and reminders to ensure the well-being, including close-range detection, posture and rest reminders.

The tablet comes with parental controls. “Parents can ensure websites are white-listed; safely lock applications and prevent the downloading of third-party apps through password protections,” TCL said.

Apart from this, the company provides an all-round STEAM education content library through its learning centre and tools. The tablet runs on Android 10. The Alcatel TKEE MAX will be available in both online and offline channels across India, from January 2021.

Alcatel TKEE MID

The Alcatel TKEE MID comes with an 8-inch HD IPS display. It has 4G LTE connectivity.

The tablet also has certain features similar to the Alcatel TKEE MAX such as posture reminders, distance alert and alerts along with various parental controls. It also helps parents manage the screentime of their kid with 30-minute screen break alerts and usage tracker.

The preinstalled Kidomi app on the tablet offers access to all its apps free for 30 days, with 25 apps always free to use. The tablet comes with a “foldable, bendable back stand.” It comes in a removable bumper case for extra protection, TCL said.

The Alcatel TKEE MAX and Alcatel TKEE MID are priced at ₹8699 and ₹9999, respectively and will be available on Amazon.in and select retail outlets.