TCL launches new Alcatel TKEE tablets in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
TCL on Tuesday announced the launch of a new series of Alcatel TKEE tablets in India.
The company has launched the Alcatel TKEE MAX and Alcatel TKEE MID as part of the series. The tablets are “specially designed for kids to create an environment for “Learning through play” experience,” TCL said.
The devices come with an inbuilt software Kidomi that curates thousands of pieces of educational content and games, the company said. Both, the TKEE MAX and TKEE MID have been granted international certification TÜV Rheinland - certified Eye Care with eye protection features.
The Alcatel TKEE MAX comes with a 10-inch display.
The device comes with a reading mode to adjust the screen to black-and-white in response to time and surrounding light for prolonged reading. It also features various alerts and reminders to ensure the well-being, including close-range detection, posture and rest reminders.
The tablet comes with parental controls. “Parents can ensure websites are white-listed; safely lock applications and prevent the downloading of third-party apps through password protections,” TCL said.
Apart from this, the company provides an all-round STEAM education content library through its learning centre and tools. The tablet runs on Android 10. The Alcatel TKEE MAX will be available in both online and offline channels across India, from January 2021.
The Alcatel TKEE MID comes with an 8-inch HD IPS display. It has 4G LTE connectivity.
The tablet also has certain features similar to the Alcatel TKEE MAX such as posture reminders, distance alert and alerts along with various parental controls. It also helps parents manage the screentime of their kid with 30-minute screen break alerts and usage tracker.
The preinstalled Kidomi app on the tablet offers access to all its apps free for 30 days, with 25 apps always free to use. The tablet comes with a “foldable, bendable back stand.” It comes in a removable bumper case for extra protection, TCL said.
The Alcatel TKEE MAX and Alcatel TKEE MID are priced at ₹8699 and ₹9999, respectively and will be available on Amazon.in and select retail outlets.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...