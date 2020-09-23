Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar Networks to Rakuten

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Tech Mahindra has divested its minority stake in Altiostar Networks to Rakuten for $45 million
Tech Mahindra Americas Inc, the US subsidiary, held this minority stake holding around 18 million shares in Altiostar Networks. In May 2019, Altiostar closed a $114-million Series C round of financing, which involved Tech Mahindra investing $15 million for a 17.5 per cent stake.
Also read: Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar Networks for $45 mn; shares down 1.5%
Along with divesting its stake, this deal involves Tech Mahindra in developing, deploying, providing IT managed services and will also act as a reseller of Rakuten’s Communication Platform. This platform was launched in April this year. RCP is a cloud-native platform for telecom service providers to build open and secure mobile networks quickly and at low costs. It is based on a new generation mobile network in Japan which combines technologies such as virtualisation and automation. Tech Mahindra on its part will develop and deploy these technologies.
CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This collaboration with Rakuten Mobile not only strengthens our existing partnership with them, but will also enable us to drive innovation in the telecom space, provide enhanced customer experience and lead the transformation in mobile network technology from the forefront.”
Mickey Mikitani, Chairman, President and CEO, Rakuten is of the view that this is a new approach towards designing future telecom networks and since its launch in April, the company has signed up 1 million subscribers in Japan.
Industry estimates peg 5G market to hit around $600 billion by 2026. Tech Mahindra shares were trading at ₹786.40, down 1.76 per cent.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...