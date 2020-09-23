Companies

Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar Networks to Rakuten

Our Bureau Mumbai September 23 | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

$45 million deal involves Tech Mahindra developing, deploying, providing IT managed services and act as a reseller of Rakuten’s Communication Platform

Tech Mahindra has divested its minority stake in Altiostar Networks to Rakuten for $45 million

Tech Mahindra Americas Inc, the US subsidiary, held this minority stake holding around 18 million shares in Altiostar Networks. In May 2019, Altiostar closed a $114-million Series C round of financing, which involved Tech Mahindra investing $15 million for a 17.5 per cent stake.

Also read: Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar Networks for $45 mn; shares down 1.5%

New generation network

Along with divesting its stake, this deal involves Tech Mahindra in developing, deploying, providing IT managed services and will also act as a reseller of Rakuten’s Communication Platform. This platform was launched in April this year. RCP is a cloud-native platform for telecom service providers to build open and secure mobile networks quickly and at low costs. It is based on a new generation mobile network in Japan which combines technologies such as virtualisation and automation. Tech Mahindra on its part will develop and deploy these technologies.

Delivering innovation

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This collaboration with Rakuten Mobile not only strengthens our existing partnership with them, but will also enable us to drive innovation in the telecom space, provide enhanced customer experience and lead the transformation in mobile network technology from the forefront.”

Mickey Mikitani, Chairman, President and CEO, Rakuten is of the view that this is a new approach towards designing future telecom networks and since its launch in April, the company has signed up 1 million subscribers in Japan.

Industry estimates peg 5G market to hit around $600 billion by 2026. Tech Mahindra shares were trading at ₹786.40, down 1.76 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.