Technical snag at Sterlite Copper oxygen plant halts production

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 14, 2021

Thoothukudi District Collector K Senthil Raj flagging off the first tanker with 4.8 tonnes of oxygen from Sterlite Copper on Thursday, May 12, 2021. - Rajesh N

Technical expert group has been onsite providing realtime solutions

A technical snag has developed in the cold box at Sterlite Copper oxygen plant in Thoothukudi, leading to a temporary pause in production. This development comes after oxygen production started at the plant from May 12 and the first truck with the oxygen left the plant on Thursday morning.

The possibility of minor technical fluctuations was anticipated given that the plant has been unattended for three years, says a company press release.

In preparation of this scenario, a technical expert group has been onsite from day one to monitor the situation and provide realtime solutions for resuming production at the earliest.

"We plan to return to stabilised production soon," says the release.

Published on May 14, 2021

