TERI, Maithri Aquatech sign MoU to generate water from atmospheric moisture

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and Maithri Aquatech have signed an MoU to work towards the provision of universal access to drinking water through an ‘air-to-water’ technology.
The product, Meghdoot, is an atmospheric water generator and remineraliser that condenses the moisture in the air, collects it, and produces safe drinking water. The alliance is expected to create evidence for greater acceptance of air-to-water technology in India.
Syamal Kumar Sarkar, Distinguished Fellow, TERI, said in a statement: “We are joining hands with Maithri with an aim to assess the potential of their technology in meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of equitable access to water, or the goal under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Government of India for providing piped water connection to every rural household by 2024. If found feasible, TERI will work on raising wider awareness about the technology.”
“This partnership provides an opportunity to connect with technological expertise and share Maithri’s experience to understand the generation of water from air,” he added.
M Ramkrishna, founder and Managing Director, Maithri Aquatech, said: “Maithri has developed the air-to-water technology under the Make in India initiative. Our solution has been developed to reduce dependence on groundwater sources by harvesting atmospheric moisture.”
“The technology has been designed with an intricate filtration system that rids the collected moisture of all contaminants and odours. The technology can meet the water requirement of all companies, from MSMEs to large corporations, educational institutes, hospitals, airports, residences, etc,” he added.
This produces 100 per cent microbe-free potable water, requires minimum maintenance and is easy to set up and use, said the statement, adding that it is a decentralised and environment-friendly solution. The atmosphere contains 37.5 million billion gallons of water as moisture and less than 1 per cent of it is required to meet global water demand, it pointed out.
According to Maithri, the technology has been deployed successfully by the Indian Railways and the Army, apart from private organisations, hospitals and residences, among others.
TERI will conduct a study on the suitability and adaptability of the technology under different climatic conditions.
