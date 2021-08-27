Tetra Med Sciences begins R&D operations in Hyderabad

Tetra Med Sciences Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Tetra Global in St Louis, USA, has commenced R&D centre operations in Hyderabad.

The initial focus will be on developing molecules with their intermediates for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and others drugs going off-patent for now and over the next five to ten years.

The company aims to work on API and other domains; and plans to acquire their own production facility centre at the earliest but for now it has signed up with a third party facility for their immediate needs. “Recognising the impact of API supply chain shortage and cost competency of the pharma sector and encouraged by Govt’s support for women entrepreneurs, we decided to work in new molecules development starting with intermediates for API,’’ Lathaa Subramanian, Founder, Tetra Med Sciences said in a release.