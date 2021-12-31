The Nestery raises $500K from Rebalance Angel Community, FirstCheque, others

Curated marketplace for maternity and children products The Nestery has raised $500,000 from Rebalance Angel Community, FirstCheque, Tremis Capital and other angel investors.

The company claims to have an annualised GMV run rate of approximately $2 million and has over 450 brands in its portfolio across all categories in the maternity and childcare spaces. The products on the platform cater to women from the third trimester of pregnancy to children up to the age of 12.

“Our strategy is to help parents find the right products for their child without the hassle of knowing what to look for. We do this by listing the right products on the platform, using our proprietary empathetic logging system to categorise products based on how parents search or their parenting stage, and providing validation from other parents they look up to using our social recommendation channel,” said Vaishnavi, Co-founder at The Nestery.

The Nestery participated in Rebalance Accelerator’s 2020 Cohort and was recently part of the first cohort of Sequoia Spark Fellowship. This investment will enable Nestery to accelerate its growth, hire key team members, grow market awareness and build the technology to power its social recommendation engine for better discovery.