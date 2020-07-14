Thomas Cook (India), SOTC launch Private Journeys for small groups

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, integrated travel services company along with its Group Company SOTC Travel Ltd, has launched Private Journeys — premium, chauffeured van tours for smaller groups.

Private Journeys will cover over 32 countries, for travel from September at affordable prices starting at ₹25,800.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said, “As we enter a new era of travel with increased focus on health and safety, our Private Journeys intends to bring back consumer confidence with a unique concept of premium, chauffeur-driven van tours, specially designed for smaller/secure groups of family or close friends. The easy-paced itineraries promise a relaxed holiday with in-depth exploration of each destination.”

Thomas Cook’s & SOTC’s Private Journeys allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination: its history, culture, cuisine and its hidden secrets.

Curated by experts, exclusive private experiences have been included from chasing the Northern Lights in Norway or the Russian Lapland, whale watching in South Africa, enjoying the resplendent colours of autumn in Bavaria, Germany or soaking in the ambience of Christmas markets from Paris to Prague, a celebration of Christmas in Santa Land, Finland, a taste of history and culture in Vietnam or Cambodia, exploring the natural wonders of New Zealand or the breath-taking winter wonderland in Switzerland.

Further, the company has introduced Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensuring meticulous health and safety protocols across every travel touch-point: from airports, transportation, hotels, to restaurants and attractions.

Daniel Dsouza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel, said, “Private trips is an emerging trend, that lets families and friends enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in the Covid era.”

He added, “To ensure a safe customer journey right from the start, we have conceptualised Virtual Outlets to assist via phone, chat or a video call for customers seeking contactless services.”