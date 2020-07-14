Thomas Cook (India), SOTC launch Private Journeys for small groups

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, integrated travel services company along with its Group Company SOTC Travel Ltd, has launched Private Journeys — premium, chauffeured van tours for smaller groups.
Private Journeys will cover over 32 countries, for travel from September at affordable prices starting at ₹25,800.
Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said, “As we enter a new era of travel with increased focus on health and safety, our Private Journeys intends to bring back consumer confidence with a unique concept of premium, chauffeur-driven van tours, specially designed for smaller/secure groups of family or close friends. The easy-paced itineraries promise a relaxed holiday with in-depth exploration of each destination.”
Thomas Cook’s & SOTC’s Private Journeys allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination: its history, culture, cuisine and its hidden secrets.
Curated by experts, exclusive private experiences have been included from chasing the Northern Lights in Norway or the Russian Lapland, whale watching in South Africa, enjoying the resplendent colours of autumn in Bavaria, Germany or soaking in the ambience of Christmas markets from Paris to Prague, a celebration of Christmas in Santa Land, Finland, a taste of history and culture in Vietnam or Cambodia, exploring the natural wonders of New Zealand or the breath-taking winter wonderland in Switzerland.
Further, the company has introduced Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensuring meticulous health and safety protocols across every travel touch-point: from airports, transportation, hotels, to restaurants and attractions.
Daniel Dsouza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel, said, “Private trips is an emerging trend, that lets families and friends enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in the Covid era.”
He added, “To ensure a safe customer journey right from the start, we have conceptualised Virtual Outlets to assist via phone, chat or a video call for customers seeking contactless services.”
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
The stock of Tech Mahindra witnessed sluggish price action last week. But on Friday, the stock took support of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...