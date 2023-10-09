With Chinese players exiting the smart television space in the country, French consumer electronic brand Thomson will grow its revenue to ₹1200 crore and market share to 8 per cent by FY25, Avneet Singh Marwah said.

The company currently has a market share of more than 5 per cent and is expected to grow between 25 to 30 per cent in H2.

“In the last year, two major Chinese smart television companies - OnePlus and Realme have exited from the television business. With the kind of integration and product development that we have done, we want to take their market share. The next roadmap for 2024 is that we are entering into a premium segment where the maximum market share is increasing,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, told businessline.

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023: How stocks stand to benefit from the cricket extravaganza

Thomson has launched a new series of televisions with Realtek processor Google TVs with 4k display.

The company has recently started exporting televisions to South America and has plans to start exports to the West Asia, South America, Europe, Australia and the UK in the second quarter of FY25.

Washing machines

According to Avneet, the demand for its washing machines has been growing since the launch of a new range of washing machines in May.

It has invested ₹200 crore in a manufacturing plant for washing machines in Noida. The plant has a capacity of 3,00,000 washing machine units and will produce 5,00,000 in another six months

“Within two months of the launch, we had a 5 per cent market share. The response to washing machines has been good and we are sold out. We will be introducing 20 new models in the next six months with a special World Cup model,” said Avneet

Festive cheer

Riding on the World Cup and festive seasons, the company is expecting a 30 per cent uptake.

“There has never been a period with the World Cup and festivities together which is the best for Indian conditions. There will be a huge spike in the purchase of smart televisions. We are looking for a spike of 50 per cent due to the the World Cup alone,” Avneet added.