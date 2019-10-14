Thyssenkrupp ties up with Nayara Energy, to provide project consultancy for its petrochem units in Vadinar

Engineering and construction consultants, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (India), on Monday said the company has entered into a contract with Nayara Energy to provide project management consultancy services for Nayara Energy’s upcoming petrochemical units in Vadinar, Gujarat.

Nayara Energy, which operates a 20-MMTPA refinery at Vadinar, is eyeing a foray into the petrochemicals segment by building a world-scale polypropylene unit and a methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) unit. It also involves revamp of the existing FCC unit and building of a Propylene Recovery Unit and associated off-sites and utility facilities, a statement said here.

Commenting on the development, B. Anand, CEO, Nayara Energy said, "Nayara Energy’s endeavours in the petrochemical sector are aligned towards our larger aspiration to play a vital role in India’s development story. Through this association, thyssenkrupp will help us steer this expansion project, keeping in mind two aspects that are close to us - excellence and agility."

P. D. Samudra, CEO & MD, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are honoured to be entrusted with implementing their upcoming petrochemical units. With this partnership, thyssenkrupp will support Nayara Energy with project management consultancy services and help them in achieving their project plans.”

The company is collaborating with Nayara Energy for the second time after 2000.

Thyssenkrupp is currently engaged in implementing projects for a number of refining and petrochemical complexes in India and abroad, on PMC and EPCM basis. In addition to the petrochemical business, the Germany-headquartered group has a global presence in other chemical process and allied industries.

In August 2017, Nayara Energy was acquired by international investors, Rosneft, and an investment consortium comprising global commodity trading firm, Trafigura, and UCP Investment Group.

The Vadinar refinery, which was earlier owned and operated by the Ruias-led Essar Oil, is one of the world’s most modern and complex refineries, with a complexity of 11.8, which is amongst the highest globally.