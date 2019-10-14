Thyssenkrupp ties up with Nayara Energy, to provide project consultancy for its petrochem units in Vadinar

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Engineering and construction consultants, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (India), on Monday said the company has entered into a contract with Nayara Energy to provide project management consultancy services for Nayara Energy’s upcoming petrochemical units in Vadinar, Gujarat.
Nayara Energy, which operates a 20-MMTPA refinery at Vadinar, is eyeing a foray into the petrochemicals segment by building a world-scale polypropylene unit and a methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) unit. It also involves revamp of the existing FCC unit and building of a Propylene Recovery Unit and associated off-sites and utility facilities, a statement said here.
Commenting on the development, B. Anand, CEO, Nayara Energy said, "Nayara Energy’s endeavours in the petrochemical sector are aligned towards our larger aspiration to play a vital role in India’s development story. Through this association, thyssenkrupp will help us steer this expansion project, keeping in mind two aspects that are close to us - excellence and agility."
P. D. Samudra, CEO & MD, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are honoured to be entrusted with implementing their upcoming petrochemical units. With this partnership, thyssenkrupp will support Nayara Energy with project management consultancy services and help them in achieving their project plans.”
The company is collaborating with Nayara Energy for the second time after 2000.
Thyssenkrupp is currently engaged in implementing projects for a number of refining and petrochemical complexes in India and abroad, on PMC and EPCM basis. In addition to the petrochemical business, the Germany-headquartered group has a global presence in other chemical process and allied industries.
In August 2017, Nayara Energy was acquired by international investors, Rosneft, and an investment consortium comprising global commodity trading firm, Trafigura, and UCP Investment Group.
The Vadinar refinery, which was earlier owned and operated by the Ruias-led Essar Oil, is one of the world’s most modern and complex refineries, with a complexity of 11.8, which is amongst the highest globally.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...