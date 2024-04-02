TiE Hyderabad has called for entries, for the fifth edition of TiE Women 2024, a global platform that provides women entrepreneurs access to international mentors, investors, and funding opportunities.

Startups with at least one active woman founder or co-founder, holding a minimum 33 per cent stake and beyond the idea stage, can submit entries. Additionally, they must be no older than seven years.

The programme is being offered in association with 60 other chapters of TiE. As part of this initiative, each chapter selects one woman entrepreneur to participate in the Global Pitch Competition.

This year, the Global Pitch Competition will be held in Bengaluru at the TiE Global Summit in December 2024, Neetika Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of Accelero Corporation and Chapter Lead for the programme, said.

Venture capitalists and other funds have committed to funding startups that satisfy the eligibility criteria. The TiE Chapters will select investable startups at their level, and recommendations will be forwarded to the global investor committee.

“Participants will have the chance to receive feedback on their products, usability, market access, scalability, and more from international mentors, opening doors to valuable insights and guidance,” she said.