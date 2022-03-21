Tiger Global-backed Bizongo acquires IoT solutions provider Clean Slate

Bizongo, a full-stack B2B trade enablement platform backed by Tiger Global, has announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based IoT and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) solutions provider Clean Slate Technologies. Through this acquisition, Bizongo aims to equip more than 100 Indian factories with its IoT-powered cloud factory solution by 2023.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay and SRM Chennai alumni, Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai and Anubhaw Kumar, Clean Slate is a bootstrapped start-up. The start-up’s team including Desai, Sharma and Kumar will join Bizongo.

“The acquisition will enable Bizongo to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and provide local manufacturers access to automation and real-time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput,” the company said in an official release.

‘Live visibility to customers’

“The inter-connectivity between machinery will help small and medium manufacturers to limit supply chain disruptions, optimise production, and reduce time and effort in raising invoices and undertaking collections. This, in turn, will empower manufacturers to boost exports, compete with global competitors, and add value differentiation by giving live visibility to customers,” it said.

The tech platform plans to integrate Clean Slate’s assets, goods, and people tracking features and sensors to generate data and insights about the operations of the factory. “The IoT-powered cloud factory will increase production visibility for MSMEs and their domestic as well as international customers,” the company said in an official release.

Bizongo is planning to deploy the cloud factory solution at three sites by July 2022. Ankit Tomar, Co-founder and CTO, Bizongo, said, “The government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative aims to place India on the world map as a manufacturing powerhouse. This makes it imperative for manufacturers to leverage emerging technologies that make their factories more efficient.”

“Cloud factories have a critical role to play here, as they enable a manufacturer to give complete visibility across floor level operations and also the entire value chain. With the acquisition of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential. As we embark on this new journey, we are excited to welcome the Clean Slate team to the Bizongo family,” said Tomar.

Various sectors covered

Clean Slate’s proprietary technologies Kreto sensors and inLocate (tracking software engine) have helped in the digital transformation journeys of industrial giants across automotive, films and packaging, metals and engineering, as per the release.

Siddharth Desai, Co-founder and CEO, Clean Slate, said, “We are very excited with the natural synergies and collective vision of Bizongo and Clean Slate. Bizongo shares our mission-driven culture to enable Indian manufacturers with deep-tech digital technologies that are ‘Made in India’. Bizongo’s emphasis on organisational culture and solving the customers’ complex challenges will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry. We’re very grateful to our customers, partners, mentors and most importantly our team for playing a huge role.”

Following its Series-D funding in December 2021, Bizongo announced the launch of IOT-enabled cloud factory for made-to-order goods.