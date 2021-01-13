Tiger Global, others invest $50 m in edtech platform Unacademy

Edtech start-up Unacademy on Wednesday announced it has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic have increased their stakes in the company.

As part of the round, the investors have acquired shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investments.

Earlier funding

The latest transaction follows a round in November 2020, when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

Unacademy is backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.