Companies

Tiger Global, others invest $50 m in edtech platform Unacademy

Mumbai | Updated on January 13, 2021 Published on January 13, 2021

Our Bureau Edtech start-up Unacademy on Wednesday announced it has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic have increased their stakes in the company.

As part of the round, the investors have acquired shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investments.

Earlier funding

The latest transaction follows a round in November 2020, when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

Unacademy is backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 13, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.