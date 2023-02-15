Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd has reported its highest-ever quarterly turnover, EBITDA, PBT, and PAT during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, on account of overall better realisation despite the adverse impact of increased input cost.

The company’s PAT zoomed to Rs 113 crore during the December 2022 quarter, when compared with a PAT of Rs 91 lakh in the year-ago quarter, on the back of strong revenue growth.

Its total revenue grew by 16 per cent at Rs 1,263 crore, when compared with Rs 1,092 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Its EBITDA stood at Rs 301 crore, a 207 per cent increase when compared with Rs 98 crore in Q3FY22. Profit before tax was higher at Rs 174 crore when compared with Rs 1.74 crore.

Also read TN CM inaugurates TNPL’s hardwood pulp mill

Paper production for the December 2022 quarter was at 103,443 MT as against 101,698 MT in the year-ago period. Packaging Board production stood at 36,176 mt as against 46,708 mt.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, the company posted a net profit of Rs 285 crore, as against a net loss of Rs 8 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total revenue grew 41 per cent at Rs 3,785 crore, as against Rs 2,681 crore.

Its EBITDA grew to Rs 760 crore, a 171 per cent increase when compared with Rs 281 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 440 crore, when compared with a net loss of Rs 12 crore.