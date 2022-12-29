The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Tamil Nadu Newsprint Ltd’s (TNPL) ₹1,385 crore Hardwood Pulp Mill, Unit-II. He also inaugurated ₹47.44 crore SIPCOT Industrial Park in Tiruchirapalli.

The scope of the project covers installation of 400 tonnes per day chemical hardwood pulp mill; a chemical recovery island and a 20 MW turbo generator (BHEL); other auxiliaries like chipper, water/effluent treatment systems.

Under this expansion scheme, direct and indirect employment has been created for about 500 persons, says a press release.

New SIPCOT in Tiruchi

The first SIPCOT Industrial Park in Tiruchi district will be established in 1,097.36 acres in Kannadaiyanpatti, K Periyapatti and Chatrapatti villages of Manapparai Taluk.

Stalin inaugurated the first phase of the project, including a food park on 137.94 acres, a public engineering park on 93.50 acres, an administrative building, and infrastructure facilities such as roads, storm water drains, street lights and water supply, at a cost of ₹47.44 crore. When the park reaches the full land allotment stage, it is expected to attract investment of ₹3,750 crore and generate employment for about 20,000 people, the release said.

He handed over the land allotment order to Muralya Dairy Products, in the food park to be set up in this industrial park, and to Enterles Industries Pvt. Ltd, Newtech Engineering and Saravana Pasteurs in the public engineering park .