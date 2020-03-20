To tackle coronavirus, NTPC issues guidelines for staff, visitors

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, is prepared to supply uninterrupted power supply , despite the widespread threat of COVID-19.

To deal with the ongoing crisis, NTPC has ensured that visitors with an essential business requirement only are permitted to enter the premises with prior approval, the company said in a media statement on Friday.

The statement said that submission of vendor bills, claims about ex-employees of NTPC can be put in drop boxes at the entry gates to avoid physical transactions.

Also, there are strict provisions are in place for the screening of visitors and employees entering NTPC premise with thermal scanners.

Company officials have been advised to curtail visit to foreign countries. Any person who has visited the affected foreign countries in the recent past (last 14 days) has been advised to report to the State Health Authorities for necessary checks. Employees, who are at high risk of complications in the event of COVID-19 infection are allowed to work from home, the statement added.

The present installed capacity of NTPC is 58,156 MW comprising of 55 NTPC Stations.