Apple recognised the latest rankings for top iPad apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localised in more than 35 countries and regions, showcasing a range of popular choices among users.

In the paid iPad apps category, applications like Procreate, LumaFusion, and Forest: Focus for Productivity stand out, offering various functionalities. Meanwhile, free iPad games such as BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, Ludo King, and Subway Surfers continue to attract a significant user base.

Paid iPad games, featuring Minecraft, Hitman Sniper, and MONOPOLY, highlight the diversity of gaming preferences among users willing to invest in gaming experiences.

The Apple Arcade section includes titles like NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Angry Birds Reloaded, and Mini Motorways, indicating a mix of gaming genres available with the subscription.