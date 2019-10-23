Torrent Pharma Q2 standalone profit jumps 18%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday registered a standalone net profit of ₹328 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended September 2019, up 18 per cent against ₹277 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company’s standalone total revenues stood at ₹1,603 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,472 crore in the same quarter last year. For the first half of the year, the company posted standalone net profit of ₹551 crore, up from ₹399 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue for the six-month period stood at ₹3,206 crore, up from ₹2,924 crore last year.

On a consolidated basis, company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹244 crore, up 36 per cent from ₹179 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.