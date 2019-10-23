Companies

Torrent Pharma Q2 standalone profit jumps 18%

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday registered a standalone net profit of ₹328 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended September 2019, up 18 per cent against ₹277 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company’s standalone total revenues stood at ₹1,603 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,472 crore in the same quarter last year. For the first half of the year, the company posted standalone net profit of ₹551 crore, up from ₹399 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue for the six-month period stood at ₹3,206 crore, up from ₹2,924 crore last year.

On a consolidated basis, company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹244 crore, up 36 per cent from ₹179 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Published on October 23, 2019
Quarterly Results
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IRB Infrastructure reports 16% rise in net profit