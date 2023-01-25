Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday posted consolidated net profit of ₹283 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, up 14 per cent from ₹249 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Company’s consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹2,491 crore, up 18 per cent from ₹2,108 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company attributed the revenue growth to branded markets. The consolidated EBITDA grew by 35 pre cent to ₹724 crore for the quarter under review.

For the nine-month period, the company posted net profit of ₹949 crore, up 6 per cent from ₹895 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,129 crore, up 12 per cent from ₹6,379 crore in the same period last year.

On standalone basis, company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹229 crore, up from ₹170 crore in the same quarter last year. Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹1,857 crore, up from ₹1,588 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

India revenues stood at ₹1,259 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year, while its Brazil revenues increased 36 per cent to ₹248 crore. Its Germany revenues remained nearly flat at ₹241 crore, up 1 per cent, while US revenues grew by 24 per cent to ₹291 crore for the quarter under review.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 1.86 per cent to end at ₹1557.50 on the BSE Wednesday.