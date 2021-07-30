Torrent Power acquires 50-MW solar power plant from Lightsourcebp, UKCI

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Torrent Power Limited on Friday announced acquisition of LREHL Renewables India SPV 1 Private Limited, which operates 50 megawatt solar power plant.
Torrent Power has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Lightsource India Limited and Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Limited for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all securities of LREHL Renewables India SPV 1 Private Limited (SPV).
Enterprise value estimated for the acquisition is around ₹317 crore including the viability gap funding (VGF) receivable.
Lightsource India Limited is the overseas holding company, held jointly by Lightsourcebp (51 per cent) and UK Climate Investments LLP (UKCI) (49 per cent) — a joint venture between the Green Investment Group and the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of LsBP, which is a strategic global partnership between Lightsource Renewable Energy and British Petroleum.
The 50-MW solar power plant was commissioned in April 2018 and is situated in Maharashtra.
The plant has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for full capacity for 25 years, a statement from the company said.
The acquisition is subject to customary conditions for transaction closure.
Torrent Power is a ₹12,173-crore integrated power utility with an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3879 MW comprising 2730 MW gas-based capacity, 787 MW renewable capacity and 362 MW coal-based capacity.
The company’s 815 MW renewable projects are under development. With the acquisition of 50 MW solar power plant, Torrent's total generation capacity, including under construction portfolio, will exceed 4.7 GW with renewable portfolio of more than 1.6 GW, the statement said.
Greenstone Advisors LLP acted as exclusive Financial Advisors to Lightsource India Limited for this transaction.
Torrent Power shares ended at ₹455.35, up 0.7 per cent on BSE Friday.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...