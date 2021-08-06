Companies

Torrent Power Q1 standalone net down 46%

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on August 06, 2021

Consolidated revenue up at ₹3,099 crore

Power producer Torrent Power Limited registered 46 per cent lower standalone net profit of ₹199 crore for the quarter ended June 30, against ₹368 crore in the same quarter last year, a 46 per cent drop on a year-on-year basis.

Total income from operations stood at ₹2,999 crore, against ₹2,903 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue up

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at ₹208 crore against ₹367 crore in the same period last year, a 43 per cent dip. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹3,099 crore (against ₹3,007 crore).

Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹764 crore against ₹1,004 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

One-off items

The company said the first quarter of the current fiscal and the corresponding quarter last year were impacted by one-off items. “The current quarter has a net one-off charge of ₹21 crore and the comparative quarter in the previous year had a net one-off gain of ₹234 crore. Adjusted for these, the total comprehensive income has increased from ₹134 crore to ₹230 crore, a growth of 72 per cent,” it added.

Torrent Power has a strong balance sheet position with a debt-to-equity ratio at 0.67 as of June 30, 2021, and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.98 as of March 31, 2021, the company said.

Torrent Power shares ended positive at ₹475.35, up 0.49 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

Published on August 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.