Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales in May at 25,273 units.

Last month, domestic sales stood at 23,959 units while exports were 1,314 units.

The automaker had dispatched 20,410 units to its dealers in May 2023.

"Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering a diverse array of products and services," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement.