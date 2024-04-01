Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 27,180 units in March.

The company's total dispatches to dealers increased 25 per cent last month to 22,910 units as compared with 21,783 units in March 2023.

For the 2023-24 fiscal the company reported the highest-ever wholesales of 2,63,512 units, an increase of 48 per cent as against 1,77,683 units in 2022-23.

Also read: Ola Electric records 115% growth with over 53,000 registrations in March; Founder announces Ola Solo

"We are thrilled to close both our wholesales for 2023-24 fiscal year and March 2024 by recording the highest-ever units of 2,63,512 and 27,180 respectively," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

With a customer-oriented approach, the company has always remained ahead in assessing and understanding the diverse needs of varied customers and market trends, serving them the best with our wider range of quality products and services, he added.

"We will continue to do so with an emphasis to meet the rising consumer demands across segments. Further, energising our customer centricity will be our focus to move even more closer to our customers on both product as well as service fronts by enhancing customer touchpoints," Manohar said.