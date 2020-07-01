Toyota sells 3,866 cars in June

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
Toyata Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it had sold a total of 3,866 units in June, more than doubling its whole-sales compared to May (1,639 units).
The company had sold 10,603 units in the domestic market in June 2019 and had exported 804 units of the Etios as well.
“With demand gradually coming back in the market and with strong support from our dealer partners as well as the hard work of our SBUs (strategic business units), we have been able to keep up with customer expectations,” Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM said.
Sonisaid the company's retails (sales from dealers to customers) are nearly double that of whole-sales (sales from TKM to dealers) second month in a row, thereby bringing down the dealers’ inventory carrying cost by more than 50 per cent over the past two months.
“We are also seeing a visible growth in online enquiries as well as bookings,” he added.
With the gradual unlock being announced in May in several parts of the country, the company has resumed operations at the Bidadi factory and started catering to pending customer orders that had accumulated over the past few months, TKM said.
With lockdown regulations being relaxed in several parts of the country and demand picking up in the market, Toyota dealers were able to mostly sell vehicles to customers from their held inventory in May 2020, thereby ensuring a lean inventory at the dealerships by the end of May, it added.
