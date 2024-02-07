Fashion retailer and hypermarket operator Trent’s consolidated net profit in the December quarter more than doubled from year ago, while revenue rose 50 per cent, driven by brisk sales in its fashion formats.

The Tata group company reported a net profit of ₹374.4 crore on revenue of ₹3,466.6 crore.

The company said it has registered consistent growth across formats. “Our operating discipline, coupled with he focus on speed of execution, supported our expansion agenda,” it said.

Westside and Zudio were its main growth drivers.

During the quarter it added 5 Westside stores and 50 Zudio outlets across 36 cities. It ends the quarter with 227 Westside stores, 460 Zudio stores, and 28 stores under other lifestyle concepts.

It’s fashion formats grew 10 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Emerging categories such as beauty and personal care, inner wear and footwear gained traction, it said, adding that they contributed over 19 per cent of its standalone revenue.

The company operates a hyper market chain under ‘Star Bazaar’ and currently has 67 outlets. The revenue from this segment is not reflected in Trent’s consolidated top line, but the proportionate share of profitability of this venture is accounted for basis the equity method.