Companies

Tube Investments to raise ₹350 cr via preferential issuance of shares

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 26, 2020 Published on November 26, 2020

Murugappa Group firm Tube Investments of India Ltd will issue equity shares on a preferential basis to Azim Premji Trust and SBU Mutual Fund for a cumulative sum up to ₹350 crore.

The company’s board on Thursday approved the issue of 27,33,360 equity shares, each fully paid at ₹731.70 per equity share inclusive of a premium of ₹730.70 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹199,99,99,512 to Azim Premji Trust.

It also approved 15,03,348 equity shares each fully paid at ₹731.70 per equity share inclusive of a premium of ₹730.70 per Share, aggregating to ₹1,09,99,99,731.60 to SBI Focused Equity Fund.

SBI Magnum Midcap fund was allotted 5,46,672 shares , aggregating to ₹39,99,99,902.40.

The Board will convene an EGM of shareholders on December 21 through conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval for the proposed issue of equity shares on preferential basis.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.