TVS Motor iQube electric scooter launched in Delhi

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched iQube electric scooter in New Delhi, at an on-road price of ₹1,08,012 (post FAME and Delhi State subsidy), at select dealerships across the national capital.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the company's website with a booking amount of ₹ 5,000, the company said adding that this will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail attractive schemes offered by TVS Credit, it said.

It is equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor and a max speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 km in full charge. It comes with an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

“As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio," KN Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said.

Features

The TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, fun to ride urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform., the company said.

The TVS iQube Electric was launched in Bengaluru in January last year and has seen an enthusiastic response from customers despite the pandemic, it said.

It is also with a TVS iQube app offering multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, and incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi. Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city, by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners, the company added.