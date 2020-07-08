TVS Tyres’ Vijayaraghavan is no more

P Vijayaraghavan (72), who served as a Director TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVS Tyres), passed away on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Vijayaraghavan served the TVS Group companies for five decades. He played a pre-eminent role in the growth of TVS Srichakra right from its founding, where he continued to be actively involved till his passing, as a Director on the Board.

Vijayaraghavan, a post-graduate in Chemistry and post graduate in rubber technology from IIT, Kharagpur, had more than four decades of experience in the rubber industry.

He headed Manufacturing, R&D, Quality, and Marketing Functions. He has travelled extensively to more than 60 Countries in building the exports of TVS Srichakra, a prominent player in the two and three-wheeler tyres and off-highway segment. As a veteran of the rubber and tyre industry, and as an active member of several industry bodies, he played a pivotal role for the growth of the sector.