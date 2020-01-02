Two-wheeler sales continue to skid in December

Ghosn gone from Japan, will bare all from Lebanon
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
The two-wheeler industry continued to see a decline in sales during December, similar to the trend witnessed by the car companies, as many were working on upgrading their products to comply with BS-VI norms.
The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp reported a six per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in domestic sales to 4,12,009 units in December against 4,36,591 units in the corresponding month the previous year.
The company said it was rapidly migrating to the BS-VI regime and has already launched two motorcycles – Splendor iSmart BS-VI and HF Deluxe BS-VI. Similarly, Bajaj Auto reported a 21 per cent YoY decline in sales at 1,24,125 units against 1,57,252 units in December 2018.
Tamil Nadu-based TVS Motor Company also registered a 25 per cent YoY decline in domestic sales at 1,57,244 units against 2,09,906 units. ‘Bullet’ maker Royal Enfield reported sales of 48,489 units in December 2019, down 13 per cent YoY as against 56,026 units in December the previous year.
Suzuki Motorcycle was one company that reported a positive trend as its sales grew marginally to 44,368 units against 43,874 units in December 2018. Despite the slowdown in the industry, sustained growth momentum has helped it to close the year on a positive note, the company said.
“We have received support from our network partners, which has translated into higher customer trust. As we step into 2020, we are ready to shift all our products to BS-VI, way ahead of the deadline,” Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.
Another Japanese subsidiary, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is expected to share its numbers on Monday.
