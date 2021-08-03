UAE-based IBMC to support Indian SME’s for overseas trade

The UAE-based IBMC International has taken the initiative to support India-based SME’s through its ‘SME Economy E-market Trade Flow System’.

The virtual platform connects international companies from 50+ countries together to make international trade from its home countries.

SMEs to any class of companies can list their brand and products in www.smeeconomy-uae.com.

IBMC also aims to support UAE-based registered companies for import/export trade and to mitigate their current business challenges.

“International fund houses and investors will get opportunities to invest through the secured trade flow system,” Sajith Kumar, MD & CEO, IBMC Group said.

The SME Economy platform trades will happen only through UAE-based credible and registered companies, which have completed IBMC’s trade protection strategies such as international due-diligence, trade credit insurance facilities, secured letter of credit and factoring facilities.

“New business class from India and those who are setting up their company in UAE can also utilise this platform,” he said.

IBMC, along with BSE Institute (BIL), has also taken the initiative to support UAE-based SMEs and companies to understand emerging opportunities in ‘e-marketplace trade flow system’ and IPOs in international exchanges.

BIL-IBMC centre of excellence has announced online foundation program in global stock markets and exchanges which will start from September 2021 in virtual platform.

For more details visit: https://bsevarsity.com/collections/profx/products/foundation-program-in-global-stock-markets.