Uber positively confident of quadrupling growth in India : CEO

Ride hailing giant Uber is aiming to quadruple its driver base on its platform in India to 2 million from current level of half a million, its global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said.

During his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at San Francisco on Monday, Khosrowshahi informed the Minister that with investment made in the back end to support expansion, he is “positively confident” of quadrupling Uber’s growth in India.

FinMin tweets

Sitharaman acknowledged Uber’s expansion plans in India and said that technology plays an important role in strengthening transportation and mobility sectors as well as last mile connectivity, the Finance Ministry tweeted late on Monday evening.

Later, Khosrowshahi spoke in a separate video message — tweeted by Finance Ministry—as to how optimistic he is about the company’s growth in India across segments and how the company is looking to quadruple the number of drivers on the platform to 2 million.

“India has been a great experience for us and we are just getting started”, he said.

“Had a great meeting with Minister Sitharaman. We are incredibly optimistic about India. Reopening is happening. Our business is growing very significantly both in terms of 4 wheelers, 3 wheelers and two wheelers as well. There are half a million drivers earning on our platform and we hope to quadruple that to 2 million drivers on our platform earning, providing great services and engaging in the economic growth we are seeing in India”.

Uber CEO also highlighted that Uber has about 2,000 engineers in India that are building products in the country and used by ride hailing company all over the world. “The talent base we see in India is incredible and we are hiring as fast as we can”, he said.