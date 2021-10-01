Unacademy infuses $20 million in its group company Relevel

Relevel, an Unacademy group company, has raised $20 million from the parent company.

The fund raise comes within just four months of the launch of Relevel, on the back of strong traction witnessed in user growth, hiring company partnerships and placement rate.

Relevel is a hiring platform that empowers job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests and get their dream job within 15 days.

The platform currently has over 2.35 lakh users and a 100 per cent placement rate of users who have qualified in the tests. Relevel on its panel has 64 active companies across sectors that have interviewed candidates on the basis of the tests.

Companies hiring through Relevel have rolled out offers in less than a week since being onboarded. 60 per cent users who have received the job offers are freshers and experienced users have received salary hikes which go as high as 150 per cent of their current pay.

The majority of users who have secured employment through Relevel hail from tier-II and tier-III cities in India. Relevel gives companies easy access to source and select the best of candidates, pre-assessed on their aptitude, competencies and skills.

Relevel currently conducts three tests including frontend development, backend development and business development. They are all conducted within the span of one day. Selection rounds are designed to assess all skills required for the role in contention.

Users go through MCQ type tests, algorithmic tests, case studies and are even required to build a mini app. The final round of each test is a live interview conducted by an industry expert.

Relevel was founded in May 2021 by Shashank Murali, Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar after becoming a part of the Unacademy Group earlier this year.