Unbox Robotics gets $550,000 funding

Unbox Robotics, an early stage startup from the maiden cohort of Entrepreneur First, received its first round of funding of $ 550,000.

This funding was led by CIIE.CO & Arali Ventures. Existing investors Entrepreneur First (EF) and SOSV also participated in this round, the company said.

Unbox Robotics is co-founded by Pramod Ghadge, Shahid Memon through the Entrepreneur First program. The startup is building a logistics automation system which could enable logistics players to automate and improve their operations on-demand with limited footprint and capital. This investment will be towards a robotics solution for parcel sortation in warehouses, which would help ecommerce companies, company executives said. The Robotics system is powered by AI software that helps logistics and e-commerce companies efficiently sort parcels with a higher throughput using only half the space of currently available.

"There are problems with the current traditional sortation system. Especially in India, owing to the volatility and volume of parcels, inflexibility and space constraints are the bottlenecks for warehouses.”, said Vipul Patel, Seed Investments CIIE.

Esha Tiwary - General Manager of Entrepreneur First in India, said, “Unbox Robotics is a testimony to EF’s quest of investing in exceptional individuals who have the potential to build ambitious tech companies."