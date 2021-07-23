United Spirits posts ₹69-cr Q1 profit

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
United Spirits reported a net profit of ₹69.1 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal while total income grew 58.61 per cent to ₹6,072.5 crore on a year-on-year basis.
“We have delivered a resilient performance on the back of our operational agility and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio as we managed through the challenges of localised and asynchronised State lockdowns. The company was back to full operations as we exited the quarter,” Hina Nagarajan, the newly-appointed CEO of United Spirits, said in a statement.
For the same period last year, the company had posted a loss of ₹215 crore. On a sequential basis, United Spirits had posted a net profit of ₹173 crore. Nagarajan said that with the drop in Covid positivity rates and a steady increase in the vaccination coverage, the company expects the recovery momentum to accelerate.
“We remain focussed on stimulating demand through our renovation, innovation, and other category growth initiatives. The embedded discipline during the first two waves of the pandemic has enabled the company to prepare for short-term disruptions and “Emerge Stronger” from the crisis,” she pointed out.
Its net sales increased 57 per cent lapping weak prior-year comparators. The second Covid-19 wave-induced localised lockdowns impacted the sequential recovery momentum seen over the prior quarter. Off-trade remained resilient despite restrictions.
Prestige & Above segment net sales grew 58 per cent while the popular segment net sales grew 60 per cent within which the priority states grew 50 per cent. Interest cost was ₹20 crore, down 60 per cent driven by debt reduction and lower interest rates. Exceptional item included a one-off provision towards an additional demand in relation to a historical customer dispute. Tax includes a one-off reversal of ₹19.2 crore.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...