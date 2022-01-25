upGrad doubles learner base to more than 2 million in eight months

With Amazon Web Services (AWS), upGrad has doubled its learner base to more than two million learners in eight months and grew learners’ time spent on the platform for upskilling by four times as compared to the preceding equal duration of time.

upGrad has moved the vast majority of its information technology (IT) infrastructure to the cloud to help bring online learning to people in more than 100 countries.

“With AWS, we can use data to personalise education for learners around the world as we strengthen our position as a leading global edtech brand”, said Rohit Dhar, President of Product at upGrad. ”AWS is integral to our ability to onboard learners, experiment and iterate, and provide the best possible learning experience to help people accelerate their careers,” he added.

Major benefits

Dhar mentioned that out of all the advantages associated with operating through AWS, there are three major benefits – first, the ability to build the company’s data insights because of the data lake built on top of AWS infrastructure. Second, better security with the help of ASW identity access management. Third, the cost of optimisation with the help of AWS-provided infrastructure.

“AWS provides for an infrastructure that is potentially very easy to use. There is a scale in the education systems right now and it is an absolutely amazing time to try and build more platforms for India,” said Sunil PP, Lead-Education, Space, and Nonprofits, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, AWS India and South Asia.

He added that upGrad would be able to meet the rapid growth of their learner base as it scales to more than 100 countries, and provides a secure and personalised experience to learners online.