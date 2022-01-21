upGrad launches alumni community portal

For Web

Edtech unicorn upGrad on Friday launched an exclusive online community platform for its alumni called upGrad Alumni Network (UAN).

UAN allows upGrad Alumni to find and discover other members and schedule/organize video meetings, avail of 1-1 mentorship, register and attend alumni events, apply and post jobs, access to resources library, . all at one go. The platform is available to the vast alumni pool irrespective of the location.

“We are thrilled to launch the upGrad Alumni Network - a dedicated online platform that is exclusive to our culturally rich alumni community who are sitting out of multiple geographies across the globe,” Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad said.

He added, “While our learners have already completed a part of their learning journey with us, it is our due responsibility to empower them with the best of career-driven services. Therefore, this initiative will be a game-changing moment in supporting our alumni community with quick networking and career-building opportunities. As we progress from here, we are sure that these members will be able to unlock the true potential of this highly engaged network.”

The newly launched platform reaffirms upGrad‘s commitment to being the Life Long Learning partner for every learner and promises to be with them at every stage of their professional journey.