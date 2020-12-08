Companies

US-based Ascent Group opens office in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 08, 2020 Published on December 08, 2020

Ascent Group, a US-based healthcare BPO services firm, has opened its office at NSL Arena SEZ in Hyderabad. The 10,000-square feet facility, which houses 300 employees, is the third location for the company in the country after Nagpur and Kolkata.

“We are hoping for a strong growth even in these testing times. We found no challenges in hiring the staff because of the availability of quality manpower,” said Tom Alen, HR Director, in a statement on Tuesday.

“NSL Arena has already leased about 2 lakh square feet in the second tower, which has an immediate availability of 6 lakh sqare feet. The first tower, which has 7 lakh sqare feet of space, is fully-operational,” said a spokesperson of NSL Infratech, an arm of NSL Group.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.