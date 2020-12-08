US-based Ascent Group opens office in Hyderabad

Ascent Group, a US-based healthcare BPO services firm, has opened its office at NSL Arena SEZ in Hyderabad. The 10,000-square feet facility, which houses 300 employees, is the third location for the company in the country after Nagpur and Kolkata.

“We are hoping for a strong growth even in these testing times. We found no challenges in hiring the staff because of the availability of quality manpower,” said Tom Alen, HR Director, in a statement on Tuesday.

“NSL Arena has already leased about 2 lakh square feet in the second tower, which has an immediate availability of 6 lakh sqare feet. The first tower, which has 7 lakh sqare feet of space, is fully-operational,” said a spokesperson of NSL Infratech, an arm of NSL Group.