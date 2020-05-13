US FDA closes audit, inspection for Dr Reddy’s formulation unit in AP

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its formulations plant located in a Special Economic Zone at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
”.. with regard to the audit of our Formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh, we would like to inform you that we have received the Establishment Inspection Report from US FDA..,” Dr Reddy’s said in disclosure.
The report indicates closure of the audit and the inspection classification of the facility was determined as ‘No Action Indicated” (NAI).
The drug maker on May 8 said it received the EIR from US FDA, for its API manufacturing plant at Srikakulam, (CTO VI) indicating closure of the audit and the inspection classification of this facility was determined as “Voluntary Action Indicated” (VAI).
The site was issued a warning letter in November, 2015 after the inspection in 2014, and was under “Official Action Indicated” classification.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...