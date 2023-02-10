The United States is leading the largest-ever delegation to Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru, even as the competition among global players gathers steam to catch attention for big ticket acquisition of air platforms that awaits the Indian Navy as well as the Indian Air Force (IAF).

On the eve of the Aero India which starts from February 12 and end on February 17, the US embassy here said an impressive array of military platforms and personnel, besides significant representation from their industry signals commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Mutual benefits

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever U.S. delegation to Aero India, it said in a statement issued on Friday. “It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India to showcase the world-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability the US industry and military offer. As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships. We see India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region,” said Ambassador Jones.

US Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet is pitched against France’s Rafale-M for acquisition by the Indian Navy to operate out of INS Vikrant. The government is expected to finalise the big ticket contract in a few months. The strength of IAF’s fighter squadrons have come down to 31 from 42, with Mig29 and Jaguars to be phased out by 2035 and the frontline fighter SU-30MKI also needed upgrades.

Besides Jones, other important Biden administration representatives are supposed to be at the aero show include Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs; Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defense Official, the US Embassy New Delhi; Mira K Resnick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs; and Judith Ravin, Consul General, US Consulate General, Chennai.

Leading American companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA partnership pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, and TW Metals, LLC, said the US Embassy.