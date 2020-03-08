USFDA completes inspection of Natco facility

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Natco Pharma Ltd has announced the completion of a pre-approval inspection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulation facility in Kothur Village, near Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from March 2 to 6.
At the end of the inspection, the facility received a single observation related to equipment qualification of a co-mill used in the process that had operating speed slightly outside the qualification range. The company believes that this is a minor observation and can be addressed soon.
The company will provide justification and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address this observation, Natco informed in a statement.
