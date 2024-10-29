Consumer Electricals and Electronics Company V-Guard Industries has registered 7.5 per cent growth in consolidated PAT at ₹63.39 crore in Q2 of FY25 as against ₹58.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Consolidated PAT for the six months ended September 30 is ₹162.36 crore, a growth of 31.8 per cent as against ₹123.17 crore in corresponding period of the previous year, a press release said.

Consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter is ₹1293.99 crore, a growth of 14.1 per cent over the revenue recorded in corresponding period of the previous year (₹1133.75 crore).

Consolidated net revenue from operations for the six months is ₹2771.09 crore, a growth of 18 per cent over the revenue recorded in corresponding period of the previous year (₹2348.51 crore).

Mithun. K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said “The business has delivered healthy topline growth during the quarter led by electronics segment. Gross margins continue to improve aided by higher share of in-house manufacturing, cost saving initiatives and gradual shift towards a premium portfolio. Margins for wires, which is the largest category in electricals segment, was impacted during the quarter due to volatile copper prices. We expect to continue the momentum and deliver a strong performance in second half of the year.”