Leading water technology player Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG) has reported a 17 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹60 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before share of profit from associates and joint ventures, exceptional items and tax stood at ₹87 crore as against ₹83 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹92 crore . Consolidated revenue from operations was higher at ₹700 crore in the September quarter, from ₹600 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone PAT grew to ₹58 crore from ₹54 crore in the year-ago period and revenues stood at ₹613 crore as against ₹604 crore.

“This quarter has marked another period of profitable growth for Wabag, driven by a focused strategy on technology, economic profit (EP) , industrial and international projects. It is worth noting that against the preferred bidder status in projects of ₹60 billion that we communicated during our last investor call, we have already secured over ₹45 billion of order intake in this quarter,” said Rajiv Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, Va Tech WABAG Ltd

The company’s order book stands at over ₹146 billion, the highest in its history, and comprises a balanced mix of EPC and O&M projects both nationally and Internationally. “This strong backlog enhances the visibility of future revenues, robust cash flows and a solid margin profile, positioning us well as we enter the second half of the financial year. The order pipeline remains strong, providing us with confidence in our sustained growth trajectory,” added Rajiv Mittal.

For the half-year ended September 30, its consolidated PAT grew 31 per cent at ₹125 crore (excluding divested European subsidiaries) from ₹110 crore in H1FY24, while revenue stood at ₹1,327 crore as against ₹1,218 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹108 crore as against ₹101 crore in H1FY24. Revenue from operations grew to ₹1,159 crore from ₹1,113 crore.