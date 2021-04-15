Vahdam India clocks 110% YoY growth in FY21

Beware the quantum computers
Home grown, digitally native wellness brand Vahdam India says it has witnessed strong growth and ended FY 2021 with a delivered net revenue of ₹159 crore, up from ₹75 crore in FY 2020, registering 110 per cent YoY growth. The brand also achieved net profitability in FY2021, a key milestone in its growth journey. The brand is targeting to deliver ₹500 crore in revenue by FY 2024.
Vahdam India retails a range of teas and superfoods with 200 SKUs in its portfolio of products. The brand is vertically integrated and manufactures all its products in-house at its new 100,000 sq ft factory in the National Capital Region to support its growth over the next few years.
Awarded the Global SMB award by Jeff Bezos during his visit to India, Vahdam gets majority of its revenue from the US market. It also formally launched in India last year and has witnessed strong early growth.
“The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality and trusted wellness products, larger adoption of e-commerce globally and a more effective execution capability with a strong leadership team in place. We plan to continue to grow by focussing on three key growth triggers i.e going deeper in our current markets (USA, Canada, UK, Germany) and grow our omni-channel distribution, strengthen our presence in new markets like India and diversify into other relevant product categories” said Bala Sarda, founder and CEO, Vahdam India.
Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, Vahdam has been endorsed by global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart, among others. It has raised over ₹120 crore in venture funding from India’s top consumer investors including Sixth Sense Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Mankind Pharma, SAR Group among others.
The brand also has a strong social purpose and is certified climate and plastic neutral. It directs 1 per cent of its revenue towards the education of tea growers and children and recently partnered with BYJUS, the world's highest-valued edtech company to make available 100,000 academic programmes to the tea grower’s children, absolutely free.
The brand promise of ‘Native Indian Wellness Wisdom’ has connected strongly with consumers and it has crossed over 2 million customers globally. The company claims to be India’s largest premium tea brand.
