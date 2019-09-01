VE Commercial Vehicles total sales decline 41.7 per cent in August

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Sunday reported a 41.7 per cent decline in total sales at 3,538 units in August.

The company had sold 6,069 units in August last year, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 3,462 units in August as compared to 5,948 units in the same month last year, a decline of 41.8 per cent, it added.

Volvo Trucks recorded sales of 76 units in last month as against 121 units in August 2018, down 37.2 per cent.