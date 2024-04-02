Paaduks, a leading sustainable and vegan footwear brand in India, has recycled an average of five lakh tyres annually over the past four years, totalling nearly 26 lakh kg of tyres. The recycled tyres have helped offset 60.33 lakh kg of CO2 emissions.

A company statement said the company is making rapid strides in reducing environmental impact and empowering local communities through such recycling. In the FY22-23 fiscal, Paaduks recycled over 15,00,000 kg of used tyres, bringing the total to over 50,000 tyres upcycled and preventing more than 33,00,000 kg of CO2 emissions.

Through innovative design and a commitment to ethical practices, the company is offering eco-conscious consumers alternatives that prioritise sustainability and responsible consumption.

The Indian footwear industry produces a staggering 2.5 billion pairs annually, creating a major environmental burden. “Paaduks tackles this challenge by upcycling used tyres into durable, biodegradable soles. Paaduks’ commitment goes beyond materials. The company collaborates with skilled cobblers in a workshop in Chembur, Mumbai, ensuring fair wages and ethical production practices,” it said.

Labourers working with Paaduks receive three times the typical pay for their craftsmanship. Further ensuring accessibility for eco-conscious consumers, Paaduks leverages a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model and partnerships with major e-commerce platforms. This approach removes unnecessary middlemen, allowing Paaduks to offer competitive pricing while maintaining ethical production practices.

