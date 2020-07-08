Venture Catalysts invests in herbal OTC products brand Green Cure

Venture Catalysts, a start-up incubator and accelerator platform, has invested an undisclosed amount in Green Cure which sells herbal over-the-counter (OTC) products.

This round was led by Gunvanth Vaid, founder of 4G Capital, and ACG World, who are part of Venture Catalysts.

“The latest funding gives us more firepower to ramp up our operations and foray into new product categories,” said Sanchit Garg, Director at Green Cure.

Green Cure has applied for 13 patents for its formulations. The company is also certified Made Safe by Safe Cosmetics Australia and recognised by Namo Gange for its achievement in Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

“The global Ayurvedic market is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2022, and we believe Green Cure has the potential to capitalise on this market and strengthen its position as a mass premium brand for herbal and ayurvedic OTC products,” said Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts.