Venus Remedies annual sales rise 61% at ₹548 cr

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Venus Remedies Ltd,
Pharmaceutical firm Venus Remedies Ltd (VRL) has recorded a 61 per cent increase in annual sales at ₹548.12 crore in the financial year 2020-21
In fiscal year 2019-20, VRL’s annual sales stood at ₹339.33 crore.
Also read: Govt invites applications for PLI scheme of pharmaceuticals
Capitalising on its execution of large export orders even in the face of Covid-19 constraints, VRL’s annual sales grew to ₹548.12 crore in 2020-21, a company statement said on Wednesday.
The company reported a net profit of ₹61.77 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021.
The company’s EBITDA grew by 59 per cent in FY21 to reach ₹73.40 crore, as per the statement.
Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, said that while the world reeled under the adverse impact of the pandemic, VRL rose to the occasion by catering to the requirements of Covid-19 patients through medicines addressing the problem of blood coagulation and other critical care antibiotics.
Chaudhary further said that with a recalibrated marketing strategy and a carefully laid out marketing blueprint, VRL has been able to tap into an expansive customer base both within and outside India, which has turned out to be a decisive game-changer for the company.
Embarking on a debt-free future for the company, VRL has repaid its entire debt with banks and financial institutions in FY 2020-21, the company said.
“As on date, there are no secured borrowings from banks or financial institutions in the books of accounts of the company,” said Chaudhary.
He further added: “We have been putting in dedicated efforts and resources over the past two years to strengthen our relations with suppliers and customers, which helped us gain their confidence and proved to be a key turning point for the company.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...