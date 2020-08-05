Visaka Industries Q1 net up 49% at ₹34 crore

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Visaka Industries has registered a profit of ₹34.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, up 49 per cent over ₹23.07 crore it logged during the corresponding quarter of previous year.
The company’s revenue for Q1 was, however, down 19 per cent at ₹285.18 crore due to Covid-19 lockdown as against ₹352.82 crore it registered during the same quarter of previous fiscal.
The company closed the financial year ended March 31, 2020 with revenues of ₹1,050.4 crore and net profit of ₹49.3 crore. The net profit was down 26.9 per cent compared with the profit of ₹67.4 crore during the last fiscal. It logged a revenue of ₹1,136.4 crore, down 7.6 per cent.
The company stated that it has brought down the debt from ₹193 crore as on June 2019 to ₹80 crore by June 2020.
Even if there is a likely increase in working capital, the borrowings during the off season and pick up of capex during the remaining part of the year, the debt is still expected to come down by at least ₹50-75 crore by the end of FY 21 over FY 20, the company stated.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
The fund’s returns have been on par with, or better than, its benchmark over 1, 3 & 5 years
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...