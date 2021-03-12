Visaka Industries sets up 5 ATUM powered solar roofs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Visaka Industries has donated five ATUM (solar powered) roofs to beneficiaries from underprivileged households in Miryalguda as part of its programme to support marginalised communities. These solar roofs power up their homes with the electricity generated by Atum powered solar roofs.
These ATUM solar roof have been given to households that have never had access to electricity. It will allow each beneficiary household substantial savings as well as access to clean power.
Each ATUM solar roof, which will generate 1 KW of clean and green power daily, is fabricated at the cost of ₹65,000.
Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries, said, “This is a small step in our dream of electrifying rural India by providing them with the necessary infrastructure to provide clean and green power that can take care of all their household needs. We aim to provide these ATUM solar roofs to beneficiaries from the under-privileged section of the society located around our manufacturing plants across India.”
