Visionet India to hire 1,500 staff this year

Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

Bengaluru-based business process management company - Visionet India plans to onboard another 1,500 individuals in 2020. The company has in the last 12 months hired over 2,000 employees.

The hiring process is happening despite the current pandemic situation, with the company planning to provide work from home flexibility to the new recruits.

The company has, in a release, said that it is recruiting associates for mortgage business process management work for its Coimbatore and Bangalore office.

Visionet is aiming to complete the hiring within the next fortnight, said its Managing Director Alok Bansal.

It has urged candidates to apply online for the screening and selection process - https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=No9mddNlkE2pkEu47BZyj0-FlyTL29BMruvMx2jYRJ9UQVFOVERVRzREOVIzWVNIRjhORURYSkRVSi4u

The company is planning to expand its BFSI product and service portfolio with special focus on data science, enterprise automation and cloud engineering in the next 12 months.

